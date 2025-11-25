Trending topics:
SOCCER

FIFA confirms Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal won’t clash in 2026 World Cup group stage

FIFA confirmed that Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal would not face each other in the 2026 World Cup group stage, finalizing the tournament draw setup.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
FIFA confirms Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal won’t clash in 2026 World Cup group stage
© Carmen Mandato- Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesFIFA confirms Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal won’t clash in 2026 World Cup group stage

With less than 200 days to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will not face each other in the group stage, FIFA confirmed.

The news comes as the procedures for the Final Draw were released, outlining how the 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four. Fans around the world are now looking ahead to the draw on December 5 in Washington, D.C., where each team will learn its group stage path.

The draw will place the hosts—Canada, Mexico, and the USA—in Pot 1, along with the top nine ranked teams, including Argentina and Portugal. The remaining 39 teams are split into Pots 2, 3, and 4 based on the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, with play-off winners added to Pot 4. To keep the tournament balanced, the highest-ranked teams are placed on opposite pathways, so they cannot meet before the final.

Advertisement

Developing Story…

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension revealed: Will CR7 be eligible for Portugal’s 2026 World Cup debut?
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension revealed: Will CR7 be eligible for Portugal’s 2026 World Cup debut?

Ronaldo vs Messi: The race to 1,000 goals updated after Al Nassr, Inter Miami wins
Soccer

Ronaldo vs Messi: The race to 1,000 goals updated after Al Nassr, Inter Miami wins

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another bicycle kick goal: How many has Lionel Messi recorded?
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo scores another bicycle kick goal: How many has Lionel Messi recorded?

Andy Reid confirms if Isiah Pacheco is playing for Chiefs vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving
NFL

Andy Reid confirms if Isiah Pacheco is playing for Chiefs vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Better Collective Logo