Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will face each other on Saturday at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group 3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League B Group 3 soccer match in the United States and Canada. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV, while if you live in Canada, tune it to DAZN.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, with both teams Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina having won two times each so far. Only one match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 13, 2021, and it ended in a 3-1 Finland victory in a WC Qualifier group match at the Bilino Polje in Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Finland: 7:00 PM

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Finland: YLE TV2, V Sport Premium

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, Arena Sport 2, BHT 1

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV, VIX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

How to watch Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.