Fiorentina give update on Edoardo Bove's health after he collapsed on the pitch

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during the Serie A match against Inter Milan, is “currently under pharmacological sedation and hospitalized in intensive care,” as the club announced.

Bove “arrived at the emergency department in stable haemodynamic conditions and initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out acute damage to the central nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system,” said the club on their social media.

The player will be re-evaluated in the next 24 hours, according to the statement, “Forza Edoardo, we’re with you. You’re a strong boy with a great character. We’re reaching out to the boy’s family during these moments,” said Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso.

Bove was immediately taken to the Careggi Hospital in Florence by ambulance, after which the referee asked the players to leave the pitch and return to the dressing room. Fortunately, it was later reported that Bove had regained consciousness.

Alessandro Bastoni of FC Internazionale consoles Pietro Comuzzo of ACF Fiorentina after Edoardo Bove of ACF Fiorentina received medical attention after suddenly collapsing to the ground (IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia)

Fiorentina vs Inter was suspended after the incident

In light of the incident, Serie A officials decided to abandon the match. A new date for the fixture will be determined at a later time. Inter chairman Giuseppe Marotta said to Sky Sport Italia, that it was a “spontaneous” decision:

“Football is a community, so naturally when these situations happen, all the players and the referee worked together to help and it was a spontaneous decision to abandon the game,” he stated.

Juventus and Napoli took to social media to send messages of support to Bove. Juventus tweeted, “We all are with you Edoardo!”while Napoli shared, “Come on Edoardo, we are with you!”

This incident marks the second time this year that a Serie A player has collapsed on the pitch, following a similar incident involving Roma defender Evan Ndicka, 24 years old, back in April.