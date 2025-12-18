Lionel Messi shares five-word message on Argentina’s 2022 World Cup win anniversary

Argentina star Lionel Messi shared an Instagram story to mark the third anniversary of Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The post quickly drew attention across social media, as memories of one of the most iconic moments in modern soccer resurfaced.

The captain of Argentina, who delivered a memorable performance throughout the tournament, reposted an image from December 18, 2022. That original post remains the most liked publication in the history of Instagram, underlining the global impact of the victory.

Messi shared the image of himself lifting the World Cup trophy with a short but powerful message. The caption read, “3 years of the 3 stars (emojis of three stars),” a simple phrase that captured the significance of the achievement for both the player and the nation.

Messi’s historic World Cup performance

Messi delivered a historic performance at the 2022 World Cup, scoring seven goals in seven matches. His tally included two goals in the final against France, a match that finished 3–3 after 120 minutes and was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi’s message

That performance proved decisive in Argentina securing their third World Cup title. The 2022 tournament marked Messi’s fifth World Cup appearance, after quarterfinal exits in 2006 and 2010, a runner-up finish in 2014, and a round of 16 elimination in 2018.

More Argentina players remembered the World Cup

Several players from the championship squad also shared messages remembering the historic achievement. Angel Di Maria, who scored Argentina’s second goal in the final, reposted a video from the Argentine Soccer Association and wrote, “How beautiful it is to be Argentine. Happy anniversary.”

Rodrigo De Paul reflected with the message, “Everything was worth it, three years after that day.” Leandro Paredes added, “Three years ago and forever,” while Nicolas Otamendi concluded, “Three years ago we touched the sky with our hands,” as several other Argentine players revisited one of the greatest days of their lives.