Detroit Tigers’ Cy Young winner clears the air on Team USA appearance in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The baseball Team USA team is preparing for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Now, a Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner is committing to participate and willing to help the team get the win.

Mark DeRosa, who manages the United States team, said on Thursday that the Detroit Tigers ace, Tarik Skubal, will join the pitching staff for the upcoming tournament. This will boost the chances to win the World Baseball Classic, something the USA hasn’t won since 2017.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will happen from March 5th until March 17th. The games will take place in Houston, Miami, Tokyo, and Puerto Rico. Team USA will surely rely on Skubal to guide them go all the way.

Skubal will join an elite pitching staff

Skubal is the American League Cy Young. However, USA Baseball will also have the National League Cy Young Paul Skenes on the team. Lefty Matthew Boyd is also on the roster and reliever Garrett Whitlock is also committed.

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Skubal had a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 195 and one third innings last season. The Tigers knew that if Skubal was on the mound, good things were coming. Skubal led the MLB in ERA, strikeout rate, lowest walk rate, OBP allowed, and OPS allowed. His stellar fastball and elite changeups helped him not give up runs in 12 of his 31 starts.

Who else has committed to USA Baseball?

As one could imagine, the USA will be loaded offensively too. Aaron Judge will captain the team. Kyle Schwarber will serve as the designated hitter, and Corbin Carroll and Pete Crow-Armstrong will be the outfielders. ‘Big Dumper‘ Cal Raleigh and Will Smith will be the catchers.

As for the infielders, Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson and Brice Turang will play a part. The United States will compete against Britain, Italy, Brazil, and Mexico in Group B of the first round. The games will be played at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.