Inter will visit Fiorentina at Artemio Franchi Stadium on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 Serie A trying to stay close to the leaders. Read along to find out how to watch this match on TV o live stream it in your country.

Fiorentina vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Serie A online for free in your country

Inter quickly fell a bit behind from the top teams in the 2022-2023 Serie A. That’s why they will be forced to beat Fiorentina at Artemio Franchi Stadium on Matchday 11. You can check here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ are available options.

The beginning of the season was not what Inter was projecting. Inconsistency is something that appeared quite often for them, but they found their way at the right time. They arrive with four games in all competitions without a loss, although there is something that can’t be skipped. In that stretch they defeated Barcelona at home and got a draw at Camp Nou, which left the Spanish team on the brink of elimination in the Champions League. Those results showed that the Nerazzurri may be getting closer to their best level.

Fiorentina, instead, have not been good in the Italian league. Their current path has them with no wins in their last three Serie A appearances. Although their present gets even darker when realizing they have just one victory in their last nine matches. That could translate into some impatience next Saturday, but they must find a way to produce sooner rather than later. Especially with their inefficient attack since only Sampdoria scored fewer goals than them.

Fiorentina vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Fiorentina will host Inter at Artemio Franchi Stadium on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 Serie A this Saturday, October 22.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (October 23)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 02:45 AM (October 23)

Iran: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Japan: 3:45 AM (October 23)

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (October 23)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Senegal: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 23)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Korea: 3:45 AM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Tunisia: 7:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Fiorentina vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Sportkanalen

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

UAE: STARZPLAY

UK : BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTv (free trial), Paramount+