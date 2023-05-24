Fiorentina and Inter meet in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The road was relatively easy until the big final. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Fiorentina played underdogs during their road to the final, in the semifinals they eliminated Cremonese, during the quarterfinals they eliminated Torino and during the Round of 16 the first victim was Sampdoria.
Inter had to play against a big favorite, Juventus, in the semifinals, they won 2-1 on aggregate, and in the quarterfinals they won by one single goal against Atalanta.
Fiorentina vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Fiorentina and Inter play for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia on Wednesday, May 24 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM May 25
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM May 25
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM May 25
Indonesia: 4:00 AM May 25
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM May 25
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM May 25
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM May 25
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM May 25
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM May 25
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM January 18
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Fiorentina vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
Indonesia: Vidio, TVRI
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Italy: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: TRT Spor
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network