Fiorentina vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Coppa Italia in your country

Fiorentina and Inter meet in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The road was relatively easy until the big final. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Fiorentina vs Inter online free in the US on Fubo]

Fiorentina played underdogs during their road to the final, in the semifinals they eliminated Cremonese, during the quarterfinals they eliminated Torino and during the Round of 16 the first victim was Sampdoria.

Inter had to play against a big favorite, Juventus, in the semifinals, they won 2-1 on aggregate, and in the quarterfinals they won by one single goal against Atalanta.

Fiorentina vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Fiorentina and Inter play for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia on Wednesday, May 24 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM May 25

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM May 25

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM May 25

Indonesia: 4:00 AM May 25

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM May 25

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM May 25

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM May 25

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM May 25

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM May 25

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM January 18

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Fiorentina vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

Indonesia: Vidio, TVRI

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Italy: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN, Movistar+

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: TRT Spor

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network