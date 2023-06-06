Fiorentina vs West Ham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Conference League in your country

Fiorentina will play against West Ham this Wednesday, June 7 in what will be the 2022/2023 Conference League final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the final of one of the most important tournaments organized by UEFA, nothing less than the Conference League. And in this case it will be the opportunity for two teams that have had not entirely good performances in their respective leagues not only to win something in the season, but also to qualify for an international tournament.

Fiorentina had a not so bad performance in Serie A, but insufficient to qualify for international cups. West Ham in the Premier League suffered with the relegation but eventually managed to avoid it. This contest is the great opportunity for both of them to win something in the season and that is why an intense final is expected.

Fiorentina vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (June 8)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 8)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 8)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 8)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 8)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (June 8)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (June 8)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (June 8)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Fiorentina vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Tipik

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Molotov, Canal+ Foot, Free, W9

Germany: Servus TV, RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Youtube

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN, Veronica TV, ESPN Extra

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway : V3+ Norway, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, W9 Suisse, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

USA: Paramount+, VIX+.