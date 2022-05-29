Real Madrid once again proved who rules in Europe. During the celebrations of the UCL conquest, Florentino Perez was asked about El Merengue's failed signing of Kylian Mbappe, and he answered bluntly.

Real Madrid once again proved who rules in Europe. The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti defeated Liverpool 1-0 thanks to a goal by Vinicius Junior and were crowned champion of the UEFA Champions League.

El Merengue are much more than a club, and this is due to the great work done by Florentino Perez, president of the club since 2009. For example, based on the finalist teams of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos´ commercial revenue exceeds that of Liverpool by almost 100 million euros.

Something that had marked the Spanish team before the final was that when they were about to sign Kylian Mbappe, the 23-year-old renewed his contract with PSG. During the celebrations of the UCL conquest, Perez was asked about this fact, and he answered bluntly.

Florentino Perez answers the question about Kylian Mbappe

As is common, the great soccer personalities usually attend the Champions League final, and this one was no exception. The final played at the Stade de France was attended by Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, and Javier Zanetti, among others, and of course, Florentino Perez was present.

After Real Madrid became champions, Perez was interviewed and spoke freely about Mbappe. A reporter asked him: "Last week there was a piece of news that surely upset you, but everything today turns that into happiness? Do not Real Madrid need anyone else?”.

“Real Madrid have always tried to have the best players, but if you are referring to Mbappe, he is already forgotten, nothing has happened. Madrid have had a perfect season and Mbappe is a forgotten issue”, the president of El Merengue responded.

Perez responded calmly, but he must have been upset inside. The 23-year-old Frenchman put Real Madrid in a bad light, but nothing that a UEFA Champions League title won't solve.