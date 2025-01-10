Former Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Manchester United could join FC Barcelona

Since Hansi Flick’s arrival at FC Barcelona, there has been speculation about the need for a player capable of covering both the left-wing and striker positions, given Ferran Torres’ inconsistency and Ansu Fati’s struggles. Despite this, the club prioritized signing Dani Olmo in the summer instead of addressing this need. Currently, however, Barcelona is reportedly interested in a market opportunity to acquire a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo from his time at Manchester United.

According to Toni Juanmarti of Diario Sport, FC Barcelona is exploring a loan deal for Marcus Rashford in the upcoming winter transfer window, with the agreement running until June 30, 2025. This opportunity arises as Manchester United‘s coach, Rubem Amorim, reportedly sees limited use for Rashford, making a loan move plausible. Barcelona has returned to the 1:1 financial rule, allowing the club to spend as much as it earns in transfers, a scenario not seen in years. However, to accommodate Rashford, Barcelona must create salary margin. Some players such as Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, and Ansu Fati are potential departures in this window.

Juventus has shown interest in central defender Ronald Araujo, with Italian outlet La Repubblica reporting ongoing negotiations. Meanwhile, Ansu Fati’s exclusion from the squad against Athletic Bilbao signals that Hansi Flick does not consider him a core part of his plans, opening the door for a possible loan move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marcus Rashford joining FC Barcelona would be a smart move for the club, both financially and tactically. Arriving on loan minimizes risk, as he could depart like Joao Felix if he does not adapt. His presence would offer valuable competition and an alternative to Raphinha and Lamine Yamal throughout the demanding season. With Pau Victor, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati not fully trusted by Hansi Flick, Rashford could provide a reliable option off the bench while working to regain his best form. His versatility and experience make him an ideal addition to strengthen the squad’s depth.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United competes for the ball with Marcos Alonso of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg one match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at Spotify Camp Nou on February 16, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement

Marcus Rashford has shined at Manchester United despite facing criticism

Marcus Rashford made his first-team debut for Manchester United in the 2015/16 season and has since amassed 138 goals and 63 assists, a remarkable tally. To put this into perspective, Cristiano Ronaldo, a club legend, recorded 145 goals and 64 assists during his time at United, figures strikingly similar to Rashford’s. Notably, Rashford achieved this despite the club’s years of instability, which hindered his development.

Advertisement

see also Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate offers major advice to Cristiano regarding Lionel Messi

Rashford’s peak performance came in the 2022/23 season, when he delivered 30 goals and 9 assists. His versatility shone as he excelled in both the left-wing position, contributing 17 goals, and as a center forward, adding another 11 goals. These impressive numbers underline his ability to perform effectively in multiple roles.

Advertisement

If FC Barcelona secures Rashford and helps him rediscover his 2022/23 form, they could gain an outstanding striker capable of revitalizing their attack in two key positions. His arrival could also push Ferran Torres to elevate his game, creating healthy competition that benefits the entire team. Rashford’s signing could be a strategic move to bolster the squad’s depth and quality.