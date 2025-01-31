Cristiano Ronaldo‘s transfer to Juventus in Serie A allowed many players the chance to share a locker room with one of the greatest footballers in history. Among them was Wojciech Szczesny, now FC Barcelona’s goalkeeper, who has played alongside legendary figures such as Mesut Ozil, Gianluigi Buffon, and Ronaldo himself. However, it was his recent praise for Lamine Yamal that took fans by surprise.

“The energy they (FC Barcelona’s youngsters) transmit is very nice, I have a lot of fun with them. Lamine Yamal is the greatest technical talent I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s crazy, the things he does in training I’ve never seen anyone do,” stated Szczesny as reported by Diario Sport. What stands out is that Wojciech Szczesny has played alongside legendary figures like Mesut Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo while also facing Lionel Messi.

Yet, his claim that he has never seen a greater talent is surprising, as it seemingly places Lamine Yamal ahead of both Ronaldo and Messi in terms of pure ability. Szczesny shared the pitch with Ronaldo for three seasons, serving as Juventus’ starting goalkeeper for most of that time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wojciech Szczesny partnership remains strong and was evident even in recent interactions as when they faced each other with their national teams Portugal vs Poland, Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly said to him: “you have had to retire to go to a big club” referring to the fact that Szczesny signed for FC Barcelona after announcing his retirement from professional soccer a few weeks earlier.

Wojciech Szczesny of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans after the Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final match between Athletic Club de Bilbao and FC Barcelona at King Abdullah Sports City on January 08, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Until this season, Wojciech Szczesny had the chance to watch Lamine Yamal in action firsthand, training with him daily and gaining a deeper perspective on the 17-year-old’s talent Lamine. With 10 goals and 12 assists in 28 games, Yamal is producing numbers well beyond his years. While most players his age are still developing in youth academies, he has already become a key figure for Barcelona, shaping both the club’s present and its future.

Could Lamine Yamal leave a bigger mark on FC Barcelona’s history than Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi made his debut for FC Barcelona in 2004 at just 17 years old, becoming one of the youngest players in the club’s history. Over 17 seasons, he played 778 matches, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists, establishing himself as Barcelona’s all-time top scorer.

His tally surpasses the second-highest scorer, Cesar Rodriguez, by an astonishing 442 goals. A truly remarkable achievement. Now, the question arises: Can Lamine Yamal realistically surpass Messi’s legacy at FC Barcelona?

While predicting the future is impossible, surpassing Lionel Messi’s legacy at FC Barcelona seems like an incredibly difficult task. Messi is not only the club’s all-time leading scorer but also its most iconic figure, leaving an unparalleled impact on the global stage.

However, Lamine Yamal is not looking to overshadow or surpass Messi, his goal is to carve out his own path and establish his own legacy at the club. With the immense talent he has already displayed, he has the potential to win multiple Ballon d’Or awards. Only time will tell if he can reach or surpass Messi’s greatness, but he is undoubtedly on track to become a historic figure in his own right at Barcelona.