Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent statements declaring himself the greatest player in history, a debate erupted over whether such claims should come from the player or be left to fans and analysts. Amid the discussion, several soccer players shared their opinions on who they believe is the greatest of all time. Among them was former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira, who did not hesitate to give his take on the GOAT debate.

“From my point of view, the best in history is Cristiano. It’s no disrespect to Messi because what he has achieved and continues to do, especially in the US, is incredible. But I know Cristiano, I played with him for seven years at Madrid and Juventus. I know him personally quite well, so I’m 100 percent on Ronaldo’s team, but with all due respect to Messi,” stated Sami Khedira on TalkSPORT.

Sami Khedira had the privilege of sharing the field with Cristiano Ronaldo on two occasions at Real Madrid (2010-2015) and Juventus (2018-2021). While the German midfielder expressed great respect for Lionel Messi, even acknowledging his continued excellence in MLS, he firmly believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in soccer history.

Sami Khedira played a crucial role in Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid, showcasing his versatility as a midfielder. Known for his technical quality and strong footwork, Khedira could operate as a deep-lying playmaker while also contributing offensively, scoring 9 goals for Real Madrid and 21 for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid CF celebrates with Ricardo Carvalho (L) and Sami Khedira after scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick during the Last of Sixteen Copa del Rey, second leg, match between Real Madrid CF and Real Club Celta de Vigo at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 9, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.

Khedira’s contributions were vital in helping the club secure its long-awaited 10th Champions League title, working alongside Cristiano Ronaldo to bring European glory back to Madrid. Sami Khedira’s success continued at Juventus, where he became a two-time Serie A champion alongside Cristiano, winning the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to extend an impressive record

Despite criticism over his recent statements, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to thrive in professional soccer, maintaining an elite level after 23 years at the top. With Al Nassr, he has recorded 82 goals and 19 assists in 90 games, currently leading the Saudi Pro League with 16 goals, ahead of Karim Benzema, who is three years younger.

This impressive form allows Ronaldo to maintain his remarkable goal-scoring record. He has now scored 924 goals in 1262 official matches, surpassing Pele’s official tally of 757 goals and even Lionel Messi, who has 850 goals in 1083 matches.

Though he is closing in on the historic 1000-goal milestone, Cristiano Ronaldo insists it is not an obsession, stating that he prefers to let it happen naturally rather than chase the number.

