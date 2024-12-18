Trending topics:
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca live for free in the USA: 2024 Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid take on Pachuca for the 2024 Intercontinental Cup. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / sportphoto24Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Real Madrid will face off against Pachuca in what will be the 2024 Intercontinental Cup final. Here’s everything you need to know about the kickoff time and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options for fans watching in the United States.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The stage is set for the highly anticipated Intercontinental Cup final, where Pachuca will face their toughest test yet. Despite struggling in Liga MX during the second half of the year, Pachuca have impressed in this tournament, knocking out both the CONMEBOL champions and the African champions.

Now, they must take on the ultimate challenge: the UEFA champions. Standing in their way is Real Madrid, who are determined to claim yet another trophy. After a shaky start to the season, Kylian Mbappe and company are eager to showcase their immense talent and add an international title to their illustrious collection.

When will the Real Madrid vs Pachuca match be played?

Real Madrid take on Pachuca this Wednesday, December 18, in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup final. The game is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca in the USA

Get ready for this 2024 Intercontinental Cup clash between Real Madrid and Pachuca. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz.

