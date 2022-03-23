The one-time world’s most expensive player is putting on his cleats again and returning to a soccer pitch in his native Brazil.

How old is too old? Well, if you ask former heavyweight boxer George Foreman age is just a number that you can look past. 59-year-old Robert Carmona of Uruguay continues to play soccer professionally as well as 55-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura of Japan.

Denilson, who retired in 2010, has not played at a level deemed competitive since 2008 when he was at Palmeiras. That has all changed as the former FC Dallas DP took to Twitter to announce his unlikely return.

"I can talk now! IT'S OFFICIAL! The invitation appeared and reflecting with my family… the father here decided to return to football after 12 years!”, Denilson wrote on Twitter and will play for Íbis Sport Club of the Campeonato Pernambucano Second Level.

The career of Denilson

Denilson began his career at Sao Paulo in 1994 and dazzled fans with his dribbling skills. In 1998 Real Betis of LaLiga signed the Brazilian for, at the time, world-record transfer fee of £21.5 million. Denilson played for Betis until 2005 and then his career plummeted.

Despite winning the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, Denilson’s club career was rocky, he was considered a flop signing at Bordeaux, Al Nassr, FC Dallas, Itumbiara, Hải Phòng, and Kavala.

After his playing days Denilson spent his time working as an ambassador for a gaming site and working as a commentator. Now he’s back to his first love, playing soccer.

