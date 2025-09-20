Ronaldo and Messi score braces for Al Nassr and Inter Miami: Where the race to 1,000 goals stands

On Saturday, October 20, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Al Nassr’s dominant 5-1 win over Al Riyadh, bringing him ever closer to the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals—a feat no player has ever achieved. Not far behind, Lionel Messi also netted a brace in Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory over D.C. United, keeping the race tight.

The chase for 1,000 goals is now very much a reality, putting either superstar on the brink of cementing their place in sports history. Currently, Ronaldo appears poised to be the first to reach the landmark.

Through 2025, Ronaldo has scored 29 goals combined for Al Nassr and Portugal. Messi, meanwhile, has tallied 32 goals this year for Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. These numbers prove that, even at 40 and 38 years old respectively, both remain at the top of their game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s latest brace in Saudi Arabia has brought him slightly ahead in the historic race. Messi continues to keep up the pressure, having recently scored a brace himself for Inter Miami, ensuring the duel between these two legends remains one of soccer most thrilling ongoing storylines.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a brace for Inter Miami vs DC United. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ronaldo and Messi closing in on 1,000 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a brilliant career, leaving a mark at every club he has represented with trophies and, most notably, goals. The Portuguese superstar has scored 945 career goals, just 55 shy of the historic 1,000-goal milestone—an achievement no player has ever reached.

Advertisement

see also Guardiola believes Haaland could surpass Messi and Ronaldo’s Champions League records

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has dazzled fans at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and with the Argentina national team. Across those four teams, Messi has scored 882 goals and is now just 12 goals away from reaching 900 career strikes.

Advertisement

On Saturday, both legends had the chance to shine for their clubs. Ronaldo netted a brace for Al Nassr, while Messi matched him with two goals and an assist to lead Inter Miami to victory, keeping the race to the historic milestones alive and thrilling for football fans around the world.