Two Barcelona stars expected to skip 2025 Ballon d’Or gala with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in contention

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Monday, and this year’s decision promises to be one of the tightest in recent memory. Three players stand out as leading candidates, with two of them coming from Barcelona — Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

What could have been a full-on celebration for the Catalan club might end up being a bit more subdued. According to Mundo Deportivo, two key teammates — Robert Lewandowski and Pedri — are reportedly not expected to attend the gala.

Having already experienced the event before, Pedri has decided to prioritize rest this time. With Barcelona’s schedule growing more demanding, the midfielder prefers to stay in Spain and focus on preparing for Thursday’s league match against Real Oviedo.

Pedri is currently the only Barça outfield player who has started every single game this season. That includes all four opening league matches as well as their Champions League group stage debut, making his decision to skip the gala understandable.

Why Lewandowski might not attend

Lewandowski, meanwhile, reportedly opted out because he does not see himself as a frontrunner for the award. There may also be lingering frustration between France Football and the Polish striker, given the events of 2020.

Many fans and analysts believe Lewandowski was “robbed” of the 2020 Ballon d’Or when France Football, the award’s organizer, canceled that year’s ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision sparked controversy, as Lewandowski had been the overwhelming favorite to win.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Lewandowski led Bayern Munich to a historic treble, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League, while also finishing as the top scorer in every competition.

The Lewandowski controversy lives on

The debate reignited in 2021 when the award returned and Lionel Messi was named the winner for a fantastic season with Barcelona. Even Messi acknowledged the situation during his acceptance speech, stating that Lewandowski deserved the 2020 award. This public recognition only fueled the belief that the striker had been unfairly denied one of soccer’s most prestigious individual honors.

