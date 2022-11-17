Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo released a stunning interview in which he criticized his current side, Manchester United. Now, in the midst of all drama, a France international has made the fortuitous admission of why his move to the Red Devils was doomed to fail.

Even though he is a global superstar, Portugal captain's Cristiano Ronaldo return to Old Trafford last year has not exactly been a happily ever after for Manchester United. This week saw the publication of a sensational interview conducted by Piers Morgan for Talk TV, in which Ronaldo claimed to have been deceived by the club.

The 37-year-old has suggested that he was 'betrayed' due to the hierarchy's attempts to sell him and that he 'doesn't show respect' to manager Erik ten Hag. He further revealed his disagreements with Ralf Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary successor, and detailed their history of clashes.

Since Erik ten Hag departed Ajax to become United's permanent manager this year, things have gone from bad to worse for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He even went on to further attack the English side, saying there has been 'zero growth' since Sir Alex Ferguson resigned in the summer of 2013.

Why Adrien Rabiot is relieved to not have joined Manchester United

A French international player who turned down an offer to join Manchester United this summer has now expressed his 'luck' in doing so, amid all the club's recent drama and criticism. Even though United attempted to acquire Adrien Rabiot from Juventus this past summer, the midfielder has spoken up about why he is happy he did not end up in Red Devils' colors.

"It’s true, there were contacts with Premier League clubs, but in the end, I was lucky to stay, perhaps it was the best decision. The Premier League is the most followed league, but I don’t think about the future. I am focused on the World Cup. The club and I are in no hurry (over a contract extension), there’s serenity so we can consider all options", he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

When United's attempts to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona ran into trouble, the 27-year-old was the first player they tried to bring in as a replacement. Initially, it seemed that the Frenchman would be moving to England.

The Old Trafford outfit had reached an agreement with Juventus on a transfer price for the France international, and he was set to join the Red Devils in early August. They had planned to recruit Rabiot as a midfielder, but the deal fell through as Rabiot's agent demanded exorbitant compensation.