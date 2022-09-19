France will face Austria for the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A1. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States and Canada.

For the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A1, France will receive Austria. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

France have not had the best performance in this Nations League. In 4 games they only obtained 2 points as a result of two draws and 2 losses. It is already known that they will not play the final instances of this tournament, but now they must try to get points in the two remaining games so as not to be relegated to League B.

His rivals are precisely his direct rivals in the fight not to be relegated. Although Austria still have a chance to reach the final instances, it is unlikely that they will do so since they should win the two remaining games and hope that Croatia does not add more than three points, and Denmark more than 1. In any case, the main objective must be to avoid relegation and France are their direct rivals.

France vs Austria: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between France and Austria that will take place at the Stade de France in Paris, France will be played on Thursday, September 22 at 2:45 PM (ET).

France vs Austria: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch France vs Austria

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between France and Austria at the Stade de France in Paris, France will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

