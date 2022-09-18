Scotland will face Ukraine for the Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League group B1. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States and Canada.

Scotland vs Ukraine: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Scotland and Ukraine will face each other for Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group B1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Finally, it will be possible to recover the Matchday 1 game that had been suspended in group 1 of League B. It will be a very interesting duel between the two main candidates to win the group. Ukraine are the current leaders with 7 points, so with victory they could reach 10, 4 more than Scotland.

It will not be easy for them, since as locals the Scots have proven to be strong, and a victory would put them as the leaders of the group. It is an unbeatable chance to overtake the Ukrainians and reach the last two Matchdays as leaders, although they are still in the game the underdogs.

Scotland vs Ukraine: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Scotland and Ukraine that will take place at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland will be played on Wednesday, September 21 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Scotland vs Ukraine: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Scotland vs Ukraine

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Scotland and Ukraine at the Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.