France take on Denmark at Stade de France in Saint-Denis for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

France and Denmark meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The home team is a big favorite but there is still a lot to prove. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

France must show that they are favorites by playing at their best during this tournament, they are in Group A1 of League A along with Denmark, Croatia and Austria. Before this game France won two games one against Ivory Coast and one against South Africa.

Denmark are not in the best form but the team won seven of the last ten games which included World Cup qualifiers games and a couple of Friendly games in 2022. Denmark's most recent game was a 3-0 home win against Serbia.

France vs Denmark: Date

France and Denmark play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 3 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The home team has everything going for them, but the visitors know how to play against the big european teams, they lost a game 2-1 against England last year.

France vs Denmark: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch France vs Denmark at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, France and Denmark at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Friday, June 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV

