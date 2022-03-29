France play against South Africa for an International Friendly game. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

France vs South Africa: Predictions, odds and how to watch this International Friendly game in the US

France and South Africa meet in an International Friendly game. This game will take place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq on March 29, 2022 at 3:15 PM (ET). Another game to test the home team offense strategy. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

France as big favorites qualified for Qatar 2022 want to continue adjusting their attacking power before playing in the World Cup. But before the big event they must play in the Nations League which will also serve to show their level before the World Cup.

South Africa had good numbers in the CAF Qualifiers but it was not enough for them to qualify for the World Cup. South Africa played a recent friendly game against Guinea in Europe, that game ended in a draw.

France vs South Africa: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Time: 3:15 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

France vs South Africa: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

France vs South Africa: Storylines

France won all of their games during 2021, including the 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers. The French were dominant in the Nations League and in the qualifiers, as defending World Cup champions they continue to strengthen their status as big favorites to win the trophy in Qatar. The most recent game for France was a win against Ivory Coast 2-1 at home.

South Africa performed relatively well in the CAF Qualifiers, the team reached the second round after a winning record in the first phase of the African qualifiers. But despite another winning record in the second round at 4-1-1 the team lost a key game against Ghana and fell out of the Qatar 2022 race. South Africa has not played in a World Cup since 2010.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free France vs South Africa in the U.S.

This International Friendly game will be available in multiple channels, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in, this game will be broadcast in the United States by PrendeTV, ESPN+

France vs South Africa: Predictions And Odds

France are big favorites to win this game with 1.17 odds that will pay $117 for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong team ready to show off their talent. South Africa are underdogs at 17.00. The draw is offered at 7.00 and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this International Friendly game is: Over 2.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM France 1.17 Draw / Totals 7.00 / 2.5 South Africa 17.00

* Odds via BetMGM