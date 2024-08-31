Trending topics:
Franco Colapinto delivers a message on his F1 debut about the Lionel Messi GOAT comparison

The new Argentine Formula 1 talent, Franco Colapinto, makes his debut at Monza and is compared to Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after the team's victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
By Alexander Rosquez

Franco Colapinto, the promising Argentine driver, made his Formula 1 debut with the Williams team, and journalists didn’t miss the opportunity to draw comparisons with the Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Colapinto, 21, has followed a successful path in motorsport, progressing through the lower categories to reach Formula 1. His arrival at the team comes after the departure of Logan Sargeant, who failed to meet expectations. The debut in Monza represents a unique opportunity for Colapinto to showcase his talent and skills in the top category of motorsport.

During the press conference, Colapinto was compared to Lionel Messi, the Argentine soccer star. Although Colapinto appreciated the compliment, he emphasized that the comparisons are exaggerated and that Messi is an exceptional player.

“I know how it feels, but sometimes I see these comparisons, and I’m like, ‘You guys are crazy!’” Colapinto replied gracefully. “Messi is a god – how can you compare me to him? But it’s been 23 years since an Argentine driver was in F1 [the last being Minardi and Prost racer Gastón Mazzacane at the turn of the millennium]. So, it’s making Argentinians very happy because it’s a very special moment for all of them.”

Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Williams talks with a Williams team member in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on August 29, 2024 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The pressure to replace Sargeant

Despite the pressure to replace Sargeant, Colapinto remains confident and ready for the challenge. The young driver has received full support from his team and has worked hard to adapt to the demands of Formula 1. “I’m extremely grateful to Williams for the opportunity,” Colapinto said. “It came very late, of course, but I’m always ready.”

The future of Colapinto

Colapinto will make his debut at Monza, a track known for its physical and technical demands. Despite the pressure, the young driver is optimistic and determined to give his best. Colapinto’s future in Formula 1 is still to be written. If he excels in his upcoming races, he could secure a place on the grid for next season. However, his main goal is to demonstrate his talent and contribute to the success of the Williams team.

Williams’ support

The Williams team has provided all the necessary support to Colapinto for his Formula 1 debut. The team has worked diligently to prepare him and equip him with the resources needed to compete at the highest level.

Colapinto’s arrival at Williams marks a new chapter for the British team. With promising young talent, Williams aims to regain its competitiveness and fight for top positions in Formula 1.

Alexander Rosquez

