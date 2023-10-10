Lionel Messi had a date with destiny at Qatar 2022, ending his quest for an elusive World Cup success with Argentina. Now, the 36-year-old is in contention for the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Even though his performance at Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t great, Leo made a strong case to win his eighth award by putting La Albiceleste on his back with seven goals in as many games in Qatar.

Messi stepped up when it mattered the most for his country, scoring a brace as well as his spot-kick in the final against France. But Adrien Rabiot, who took the field for Les Bleus on December 18, believes the winner should be Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Adrien Rabiot says Mbappe or Haaland should win 2023 Ballon d’Or

“I hear a lot that it’s Messi who is going to get it (Ballon d’Or), but on a sporting level, it will be decided between Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland,“ Rabiot said, via RMC Sport. “To choose one of them would be complicated, it depends on what you base the decision on. Not everyone will agree, but I think it will be between these two.”

Mbappe also had a fantastic campaign in the last World Cup, winning the Golden Boot thanks to his eight goals throughout the competition. The PSG star netted a hat-trick in the final, but it wasn’t enough for France.

Haaland, meanwhile, is also seen as a strong candidate to challenge for the Ballon d’Or after helping Manchester City win the treble (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup) in his first year in England. But only time will tell who takes home the award.

When is the 2023 Ballon d’Or gala?

The 2023 Ballon d’Or winner will be announced on Monday, October 30 in a ceremony at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Who are the 30 nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or?

Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig / Manchester City) Andre Onana (Inter Milan / Manchester United) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid / Al-Ittihad) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt / PSG) Jude Bellingham (Dortmund / Real Madrid) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) Yassine Bounou (Sevilla / Al-Hilal) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Kim Min-Jae (Napoli / Bayern Munich) Luka Modric (Real Madrid) Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) Victor Osimhen (Napoli) Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City / Barcelona) Rodri (Manchester City) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) Harry Kane (Tottenham / Bayern Munich) Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Lionel Messi (PSG / Inter Miami)