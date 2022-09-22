Frenkie de Jong was one of the top transfer targets in the summer, still the Barcelona midfielder had no intentions of leaving the club for Manchester United.

Frenkie de Jong reveals why he did not want to go to Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong would have made a huge difference at Manchester United had that transfer materialized, but the 25-year-old Netherlands international was a Barcelona player through and through. De Jong was the subject of various high profile transfer rumors during the summer.

Manchester United seem to be the destination given they were the team most after de Jong’s services. The Netherlands midfielder and Barcelona were at odds over wages that were being owed and the Red Devils did table a reported $81 million transfer.

Despite all that de Jong and Barcelona were able to clear things up and the former Ajax midfielder stayed with the club telling members of the media in a press conference, Manchester United was never really an option.

Frenkie de Jong on Manchester United rumors

"I always wanted to stay at Barcelona and this is why I always remained calm in the summer” de Jong stated. "I can't give too much details away. But look.. the club has its own ideas and I have my own ideas too and sometimes this clashes with each other.”

de Jong has featured in all six games for Barcelona this season in LaLiga scoring 1 goal. He has won one Copa Del Rey at the club and looks to be staying for the long term.