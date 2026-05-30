Dembele wins second Champions League at 29: How many had Messi, Ronaldo lifted at his age?

Ousmane Dembele has won his second UEFA Champions League title at 29 years old, prompting many to wonder how many European crowns Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had already captured at the exact same age.

Ousmane Dembele has won back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles, securing his second continental crown at 29 years old. This milestone has left many fans wondering how many European trophies Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had won at the exact same age.

Following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain captured the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League title. With two Champions League medals now to his name, Dembele is drawing inevitable comparisons to the game’s greatest players.

At 29 years old, Lionel Messi had already secured four UEFA Champions League titles, all with Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, and 2015). By contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo had captured two Champions League medals at that same age—one with Manchester United in 2008 and another with Real Madrid in 2014—before embarking on his historic three-peat in his early 30s.

Advertisement

PSG can continue the dynasty

PSG celebrating the 2026 UCL title

PSG manager Luis Enrique, who secured another UCL title in his career, has built a remarkably balanced squad in Paris. Blending veteran experience with emerging youth, the Spanish tactician has guided the French powerhouse to back-to-back Champions League titles since taking over the helm in 2023.

Luis Enrique’s first major statement as manager was allowing Kylian Mbappe to depart for Real Madrid. While many pundits believed the superstar’s exit would prove catastrophic, the club has instead captured the consecutive European crowns that ownership originally thought would only arrive with Mbappe on the roster.

Advertisement

In 2025, PSG came agonizingly close to completing one of the most dominant seasons in soccer history, missing out on the FIFA Club World Cup following a defeat to Chelsea. However, this latest Champions League triumph has fans fully believing that the dynasty will continue, with a historic three-peat firmly in sight for 2027.

Ousmane Dembele is the early frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or

By finding the back of the net in Budapest, Ousmane Dembele matched Cristiano Ronaldo in a UCL feat not seen since 2017. With another European trophy in hand, he is now aiming to retain the golden ball for a second consecutive year.

Following a sensational 2025 campaign, Dembele stands as the clear frontrunner to secure the Ballon d’Or once again. If he can replicate this club success with France at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, a starring role on the global stage would make an unassailable case for his second consecutive individual award.