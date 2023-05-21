Gambia U-20 vs Honduras U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Gambia U-20 and Honduras U-20 will face each other this Monday, May 22 for Matchday 1 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This will be a duel that, although it is not the most attractive that Matchday 1 has, can be decisive for what will be the fight for second and third place. France U-20 are expected to take the lead in the group, and South Korea U-20 are favorites for second place.

That is why this duel is crucial, because if one of the two loses, they will be in a very difficult situation. In this game, the favorites are Gambia U-20, who were runners-up in the last CAF U-20 tournament. Honduras U-20, meanwhile, come from being semifinalists in the Concacaf tournament.

Gambia U-20 vs Honduras U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 23)

Honduras: 3:00 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 23)

Iraq: 12:00 PM (May 23)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 23)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 23)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 23)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Gambia U-20 vs Honduras U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, TSN2, RDS App

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

France: The Team Web

Honduras: TUDN, ViX

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Mexico: ViX, TUDN, TUDN Live, VIX+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2.