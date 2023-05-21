Uruguay U-20 face Iraq U-20 this Monday, May 22 for Matchday 1 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Uruguay U-20 vs Iraq U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
It is one of the most interesting duels that will take place on Monday, May 22, since two teams that promise a lot will face each other. On the one hand there will be the runners-up in Asia, Iraq U-20, who, although they are not among the favorites to advance to the round, want to surprise.
However, they will not have an easy debut since their rivals will be Uruguay U-20, a team that showed a great level in the last South American tournament, finishing in second place. They are undoubtedly one of the candidates to fight for leadership and in this game they will try to show why.
Uruguay U-20 vs Iraq U-20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Greece: 12:00 AM (May 23)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 23)
Iraq: 12:00 PM (May 23)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 11:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 23)
South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 23)
UAE: 1:00 AM (May 23)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 6:00 PM
Uruguay U-20 vs Iraq U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN1, RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD
France: The Team Web
Greece: ERT 3
International: FIFA+
Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD
Mexico: TUDN Live, VIX+, TUDN
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live
Uruguay: NS Eventos 1, TCC, Montecable HD 1, Antel TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay.