Uruguay U-20 vs Iraq U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Uruguay U-20 face Iraq U-20 this Monday, May 22 for Matchday 1 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Uruguay U-20 vs Iraq U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most interesting duels that will take place on Monday, May 22, since two teams that promise a lot will face each other. On the one hand there will be the runners-up in Asia, Iraq U-20, who, although they are not among the favorites to advance to the round, want to surprise.

However, they will not have an easy debut since their rivals will be Uruguay U-20, a team that showed a great level in the last South American tournament, finishing in second place. They are undoubtedly one of the candidates to fight for leadership and in this game they will try to show why.

Uruguay U-20 vs Iraq U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 23)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 23)

Iraq: 12:00 PM (May 23)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 23)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 23)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 23)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 6:00 PM

Uruguay U-20 vs Iraq U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN1, RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD

France: The Team Web

Greece: ERT 3

International: FIFA+

Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD

Mexico: TUDN Live, VIX+, TUDN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live

Uruguay: NS Eventos 1, TCC, Montecable HD 1, Antel TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay.