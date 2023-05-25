The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have France U-20 meeting Gambia U-20 on Matchday 2. This game in group F will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Learn out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
France U-20 were stun in their first match of the competition. Despite being favored against South Korea U-20, they were shocked by a 2-1 loss that put them under pressure. The French will need to show a better version to move on to the round of 16.
Gambia U-20 started off the right way in this World Cup. It was a close game against Honduras U-20, but they could get a 2-1 win with a late score that sent them to the top. They could be advancing to the next round with another victory depending on the other result of the group.
France U-20 vs Gambia U-20: Kick-Off Time
France U-20 will defy Gambia U-20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Thursday, May 25.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Gambia: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 26)
Iran: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
France U-20 vs Gambia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
France: Free, Molotov, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus