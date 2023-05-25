France U-20 vs Gambia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have France U-20 meeting Gambia U-20 on Matchday 2. This game in group F will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Learn out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch France U-20 vs Gambia U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

France U-20 were stun in their first match of the competition. Despite being favored against South Korea U-20, they were shocked by a 2-1 loss that put them under pressure. The French will need to show a better version to move on to the round of 16.

Gambia U-20 started off the right way in this World Cup. It was a close game against Honduras U-20, but they could get a 2-1 win with a late score that sent them to the top. They could be advancing to the next round with another victory depending on the other result of the group.

France U-20 vs Gambia U-20: Kick-Off Time

France U-20 will defy Gambia U-20 at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Thursday, May 25.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Gambia: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 26)

Iran: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

France U-20 vs Gambia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Canada: TSN+, TSN1, RDS App

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: Free, Molotov, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus