Gambia U-20 clash against Uruguay U-20 as part of the Round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The game will be played today at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. Read here to check out when and how to watch or live stream this match in your country.
[Watch Gambia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
Gambia U-20 are definitely the biggest surprise of the tournament after finishing in first place of a very complicated Group F. Though they weren’t favorites to advance, the African team were undefeated against South Korea U-20, France U-20 and Honduras U-20. Now, the dream continues.
Meanwhile, Uruguay U-20 advanced to the Round of 16 as second place in Group E. They started with a massive 4-0 win over Iraq, lost 3-2 in a thriller with England U-20 and then got a 1-0 victory facing Tunisia U-20.
Gambia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: Kickoff time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7:30 PM
Denmark: 7:30 PM
Egypt: 8:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Gambia: 5:30 PM
Germany: 7:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 8:30 PM
India: 11 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Italy: 7:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 7:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Poland: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 7:30 PM (Friday)
Spain: 7:30 PM
Sweden: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 6:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 2:30 PM
Gambia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Gambia: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
Greece: ERT 3
Indonesia: Vidio
Israel: Sport 2
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN, ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Nigeria
Portugal: RTP Play
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football
Spain: GOL PLAY
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus
Uruguay: Montecable HD1, TCC, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1