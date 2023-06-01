Gambia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country today

Gambia U-20 clash against Uruguay U-20 as part of the Round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The game will be played today at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. Read here to check out when and how to watch or live stream this match in your country.

Gambia U-20 are definitely the biggest surprise of the tournament after finishing in first place of a very complicated Group F. Though they weren’t favorites to advance, the African team were undefeated against South Korea U-20, France U-20 and Honduras U-20. Now, the dream continues.

Meanwhile, Uruguay U-20 advanced to the Round of 16 as second place in Group E. They started with a massive 4-0 win over Iraq, lost 3-2 in a thriller with England U-20 and then got a 1-0 victory facing Tunisia U-20.

Gambia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: Kickoff time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 7:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Gambia: 5:30 PM

Germany: 7:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

India: 11 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 6:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Italy: 7:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 7:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 7:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Poland: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 7:30 PM (Friday)

Spain: 7:30 PM

Sweden: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 6:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 2:30 PM

Gambia U-20 vs Uruguay U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Gambia: SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Greece: ERT 3

Indonesia: Vidio

Israel: Sport 2

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN, ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Nigeria

Portugal: RTP Play

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: GOL PLAY

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus

Uruguay: Montecable HD1, TCC, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1