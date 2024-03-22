For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took all the spotlight during their prime at Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. While their competition for the biggest prizes created a rivalry fueled by the press, it looks like the Argentine star didn’t care too much about it.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Gerard Pique revealed Messi didn’t pay much attention to how the Portuguese star fared nor what the media had to say about him or his success.

“He wasn’t that type of guy. He was very team-focused, although he was getting all the first page in all the newspapers and radios and TV. At the end of the day, he was very close with all of us and he was just focused on winning titles like the Champions League and these kinds of things,” Pique said.

“At the end of the day because he was the best. Then he was winning the Ballon d’Or but it wasn’t something that was a priority for him.”

Messi and Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or battle

Messi and Ronaldo used to battle it out for the most important trophies at stake, both individual and team honors. But their competition became clearer when it came to the Ballon d’Or.

CR7 was the first of them to win it in 2008, but Leo dethroned him only a year later and went on to take the prize home in the next three years. Cristiano regained the award in 2013, going back-to-back in the next ceremony.

Messi won the 2015 Ballon d’Or, with Ronaldo receiving the accolade in the next two editions. 2017 proved to be the Portuguese striker’s last triumph, whereas Messi emerged victorious in 2019, 2021, and 2023 to set the record for most victories with 8 Ballon d’Ors.

Messi’s team-first mentality

In an interview with Spanish daily El Pais in 2012, Messi confessed he prefers to be remembered as a good friend and colleague rather than the world’s best player.

“I prefer to win titles with the team ahead of individual awards or scoring more goals than anyone else,” Messi said back then. “I am more worried about being a good person than being the best player in the world. When all this is over, what are you left with?

“When I retire, I hope I am remembered for being a decent guy. I like to score goals but I also like to have friends among the people I have played with.”

While Messi has made millions of admirers due to his ability on the field, it’s his behavior off of it what drew even more respect towards the Argentine star. It also explains why so many people, even outside his country, were rooting for La Albiceleste at the 2022 World Cup.