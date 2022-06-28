Even though his tenure as head coach didn't go well, Ronald Koeman will always be a legend of FC Barcelona. Therefore, his opinion on the club will always matter. Recently, he revealed his all-time starting eleven of the Cules, overlooking the likes of Gerard Pique, Ronaldo, among others.

When Barcelona hit rock bottom, they knew who to call: a man from the house. When things weren't going their way in 2008, they hired Pep Guardiola. Many years later, following a terrible ending to the 2019-20 season under Quique Setien, they appointed Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman didn't last long on the dugout, but he's a respected figure at the Camp Nou regardless. Yes, Barcelona ended up sacking him to bring in Xavi Hernandez. But that doesn't change the fact that, when the house was on fire, Koeman came to the rescue.

Despite his poor stint as head coach of the Blaugrana, his reputation as a club legend is unchanged. That's why his opinion about Barca will continue to matter. Recently, he revealed his favorite all-time lineup of the club, leaving aside renowned names.

Ronald Koeman snubs Pique, Ronaldo, Maradona from all-time Barcelona lineup

In an interview with the show ‘Vaques sagrades’ of SEsport 3, Koeman weighed in on the greatest possible lineup in the history of Barcelona, taking into account all players who have donned the blaugrana.

Here's Koeman's favorite starting eleven (Via Spanish outlet As): Andoni Zubizarreta; Dani Alves, Carles Puyol, Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba; Johan Neeskens, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta; Leo Messi, Johan Cruyff, Hristo Stoichkov.

Not only he didn't include himself, but he left out other iconic players as well. For instance, he didn't name Gerard Pique, whom he had during his time as first-team coach. Besides, Koeman didn't mention the likes of Ronaldo, Romario or Diego Maradona.

But to be fair, besides Pique, none of the aforementioned players spent much time at the Camp Nou. While Ronaldo played only one season for the Catalans, Romario and Diego were in Barcelona for only two years.