Lothar Matthaus chooses the three greatest soccer players in history

Lothar Matthaus, a World Cup champion and Ballon d’Or winner, remains a towering figure in soccer history thanks to his illustrious career with Bayern Munich and the German national team. Yet, when asked about the greatest players of all time, Matthaus didn’t pick a European name, instead opting for three South American legends.

In an interview with the Argentine media El Gráfico, Matthaus was asked who he considers the best soccer player in history. Instead of singling out one player, he mentioned three icons from the same continent, surprising many with his omission of European stars.

“We can’t compare a player from 2016 with one from 1986 or 1960 because they’re completely different eras of soccer,” Matthaus explained. “There’s always debate in South America about whether Maradona or Pelé was the best, or even within Argentina, if it’s Maradona or Messi. No. We should feel fortunate to have enjoyed these players who made us so happy”.

In the same 2016 interview, Matthaus praised Lionel Messi, even though the Argentine had yet to win a World Cup at that time. “Yes, definitely. Messi is already a legend and still playing. He’s a legend who continues to perform on the field,” Matthaus said.

The Golden Ball Award goes to Lionel Messi of Argentina after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He also reflected on his personal encounters with Messi. “We’ve met at the Ballon d’Or ceremonies and during some matches. He’s a very kind, down-to-earth person who brings immense happiness not only to Argentinians and Barcelona fans but also to Germans. You can see he loves soccer and plays with passion“.

A lifelong admiration for Maradona

Matthaus has always held Diego Maradona in high regard, having shared the field with the Argentine great both in professional matches and at tribute events, highlighting him as the thoughest opponent he’s ever had in his career.

“These are moments I’ll always carry in my heart. It was always a challenge to face him. He’s been a part of half my life, my greatest rival,” Matthaus said after Maradona’s passing in 2020. “He left us too soon, at just 60 years old. The news made me deeply sad”.

The best German players according to Matthaus

When it comes to European soccer legends, Matthaus placed one German icon above all others. “Franz Beckenbauer is the greatest ambassador Germany has ever had, not just in sports. He opened doors to royal families and top-ranking politicians—or rather, those doors were always open to him without him needing to do anything,” Matthaus explained.

As for other German greats, Matthaus named Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose, Uwe Seeler, Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm, Toni Kroos, Andreas Brehme, Fritz Walter, and Gunter Netzer to round out his list of the finest German players in history.

Matthaus’ reflections highlight his deep appreciation for soccer’s greatest talents, both from his homeland and beyond, offering a unique perspective from one of the sport’s true legends.