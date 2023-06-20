Germany vs Colombia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 International Friendly in your country

Germany and Colombia meet in a 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Both teams want to show that they are ready to start a new cycle. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Germany want to rebuild their team little by little, they know they can win another World Cup but several things must change for them to become one of the most dangerous squads in Europe again.

Colombia are one of the top south american teams but they haven’t won an international title for a long time. Colombian players are usually valuable for European teams that play Champions League and other tournaments.

Germany vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time

Germany and Colombia play for a 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, June 20 at VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM June 21

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Colombia: 1:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM June 21

Indonesia: 3:45 AM June 21

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM June 21

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM June 21

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM April 24

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Germany vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV 3, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Colombia: Caracol Play, Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, Caracol TV, Star+

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: RTL+, RTL

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4

Greece: Novasports Extra 3

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, RTL+, RTL

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2