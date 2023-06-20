Germany and Colombia meet in a 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Both teams want to show that they are ready to start a new cycle. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Germany want to rebuild their team little by little, they know they can win another World Cup but several things must change for them to become one of the most dangerous squads in Europe again.
Colombia are one of the top south american teams but they haven’t won an international title for a long time. Colombian players are usually valuable for European teams that play Champions League and other tournaments.
Germany vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time
Germany and Colombia play for a 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, June 20 at VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM June 21
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM June 21
Indonesia: 3:45 AM June 21
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM June 21
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM June 21
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM April 24
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Germany vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV 3, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Colombia: Caracol Play, Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, Caracol TV, Star+
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: RTL+, RTL
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4
Greece: Novasports Extra 3
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, RTL+, RTL
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2