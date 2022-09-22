Germany and Hungary will face each other on Friday at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League A Group 3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Germany and Hungary will meet at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 37th overall meeting. Interestingly, Germany are the favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won 13 times, while Hungary have won 11 games so far, with the remaining 12 matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in an exciting 1-1 draw in Hungary in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Germany vs Hungary: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Hungary: 10:45 PM

Germany vs Hungary: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN

France: L'Equipe Web

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3, Match Player

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX, FOX Sports App, Fubo Sports Network, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

Hungary: M4 Sports