Germany and Hungary will meet at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League A Group 3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on FuboTV Canada and DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their 37th overall meeting. Interestingly, Germany are the favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won 13 times, while Hungary have won 11 games so far, with the remaining 12 matches ending in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on June 11, 2022, and it ended in an exciting 1-1 draw in Hungary in their first duel. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.
Germany vs Hungary: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
France: 8:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Hungary: 10:45 PM
Germany vs Hungary: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: FuboTV Canada, DAZN
France: L'Equipe Web
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3, Match Player
Russia: Okko Sport
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX, FOX Sports App, Fubo Sports Network, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1
Hungary: M4 Sports