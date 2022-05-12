Getafe and Barcelona clash at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Matchday 37 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch in the US 2021-2022 La Liga season

Getafe and Barcelona will face each other at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe) on Matchday 37 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as, the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

Getafe no longer have a chance of qualifying for any competition or being relegated. Los Azulones are in 15th place in the standings with 38 points. Getafe will face Barcelona after drawing 1-1 with Osasuna, in addition, the team managed by Quique Sanchez Flores lost one of its last five games played.

On the flip side, The Cules have already secured a place in the 2022-2023 Champions League, which was their main goal. The team led by Xavi Hernandez is second in the standings with 72 points but far behind Real Madrid, which are first with 81. Barcelona will play again after having defeated Celta de Vigo 3-1.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Date

Getafe and Barcelona will meet at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday, May 15, on Matchday 37 of 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Getafe vs Barcelona

The game to be played between Getafe and Barcelona at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Matchday 37 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.