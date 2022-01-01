Getafe will host Real Madrid (current leaders of this season 2021/2022) this Sunday, January 2 at 8:00 AM (ET) at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Real Madrid seek to remain at the top of the standings, and in order to do so, they must win this Sunday, January 2, against Getafe (what fight relegation to the second division) in a game for the matchday 19 of La Liga. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US.

Real Madrid continue as the firm leader of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Despite having one more game than their immediate pursuer, Sevilla, the difference of 8 points they have obtained so far allows them to continue leading regardless of whether the "Blanquirrojos" obtain victory in the game that remains to be recovered.

The rival will be Getafe, a team that is fighting the last places in the standings and, if La Liga were to end at this time, it would be relegated to the second division. Currently they are in 18th position with 15 points in 18 games, the same ones that Alaves and Elche have (but these with more goals in favor). That is why they must obtain as many points as possible to be able to get out of the bottom of the standings and avoid losing the category.

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Madrid, Spain

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As can be expected taking into account the trajectory of both teams, Real Madrid clearly dominate the history of matches between them. In total the two rivals have played 32 times with 23 victories for the “Merengues”, 5 for Getafe and 4 draws. The match they will play this Sunday, January 2, will be the 33rd.

It will be an interesting game between two very opposite teams: on the one hand, Real Madrid, which is the absolute leader of this 2021/2022 La Liga season, and on the other, Getafe seek to obtain points to escape from the relegation zone to the second division. And in order to do so, they will have to cut a 10-year winless streak against this rival.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Getafe vs Real Madrid in the US

This game between the current leaders Real Madrid, who seek to continue at the top of the standings, and Getafe that wants to leave the relegation zone to the second division for this macthday 19 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Real Madrid are unsurprisingly the favorites with -160 odds, while Getafe have +475. A tie would finish in a +300 payout.

DraftKings Getafe +475 Tie +300 Real Madrid -160

*Odds via DraftKings