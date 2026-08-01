Girona vs Arsenal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for club friendly on August 1, 2026

Girona welcome Arsenal to Estadi Montilivi for a preseason club friendly as both clubs continue preparing for the 2026-27 season. With Mikel Arteta's side beginning its summer schedule, here's how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Girona vs. Arsenal Tournament Men’s Club Soccer Friendlies Date Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch Girona vs Arsenal live on FOX Deportes, which will provide television coverage of the preseason friendly.

Those looking to stream the match can do so on Fubo and FOX One. Fubo carries FOX Deportes as part of its channel lineup, while FOX One will also offer live streaming for eligible subscribers across supported devices.

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Can I watch Girona vs Arsenal for free?

Fubo‘s free trial offers a way to watch Girona vs Arsenal for free in the United States. New eligible subscribers can take advantage of the platform’s 5-day free trial, which includes access to FOX Deportes.

Another option is FOX One, which is also carrying the match. The service currently offers a 3-day free trial for new users before a paid subscription is required, making it another legal alternative for watching the game live.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Although no trophy is on the line, this friendly marks Arsenal‘s first public preseason match ahead of the 2026-27 campaign after opening the summer with a closed-door 3-0 victory over MK Dons.

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The trip to Spain is expected to feature the return of several key players, including Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres and Piero Hincapie, as Mikel Arteta continues building match fitness before the Premier League season begins.

The Gunners are defending Premier League champions and will also face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield before the league opener. For Girona, the match represents one of the biggest tests of its preseason.

Declan Rice and Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

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The Catalan side has already faced opponents such as UE Olot, Espanyol and Marseille during the summer. Hosting the reigning English champions at Montilivi offers another valuable opportunity to measure the squad against elite opposition while continuing to develop tactical cohesion and fitness.

This will also be a reunion between two clubs that met in the UEFA Champions League during the 2024-25 season. Arsenal came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory, with Ethan Nwaneri and Jorginho scoring after Girona had taken an early lead.

Girona vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Girona (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Arnau Martinez, Alejandro Frances, Ladislav Krejci, Miguel Gutierrez; Yangel Herrera, Donny van de Beek; Viktor Tsyhankov, Yaser Asprilla, Bryan Gil; Abel Ruiz.

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Arsenal (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Nwaneri; Christos Tzolis, Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz.

What time is the Girona vs Arsenal match?

The Girona vs Arsenal preseason friendly kicks off on Saturday, August 1, at 2:00 PM ET. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:00 AM