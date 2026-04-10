Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing today for Real Madrid vs Girona in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 31?

Thibaut Courtois is not playing for Real Madrid against Girona FC in LaLiga Matchday 31 due to a thigh (quadriceps/adductor) injury suffered during a recent UEFA Champions League clash.

The Belgian goalkeeper picked up the injury in March during a match against Manchester City, where he experienced muscle discomfort and was later diagnosed with a quadriceps issue that sidelined him for several weeks.

Medical reports indicated a recovery timeline of around six weeks, ruling him out of multiple key fixtures, including domestic league games and European competition. Andriy Lunin took his place while he completes his time out.

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When could Thibaut Courtois return to play?

Thibaut Courtois is expected to return in late April or early May 2026, following an estimated six-week recovery from a quadriceps injury in the rectus femoris suffered in mid-March.

Thibaut Courtois during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First Leg match (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

That timeline rules him out of several key fixtures, including domestic league matches and the Champions League quarterfinals. While Real Madrid have not set an exact return date, internal expectations suggest he could rejoin the squad toward the final stretch of the season.

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How has Thibaut Courtois performed this season?

Thibaut Courtois has remained one of Real Madrid’s most reliable performers this season. He has recorded 11 clean sheets, around 58 saves and a save percentage of approximately 71% in LaLiga during the 2025–26 season.

Before his injury, he had played 28 league matches, conceding roughly 24 goals, which translates to under 1 goal allowed per game—one of the best defensive records among starting goalkeepers in LaLiga.

His 11 clean sheets place him among the top goalkeepers in the league this season, highlighting his consistency behind Real Madrid’s defensive structure. In the UEFA Champions League, he has also been impactful.

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He registered 50+ saves and multiple clean sheets, with a save rate above 75%, showing his ability to perform against elite attacking teams. Beyond raw numbers, his influence remains tactical: