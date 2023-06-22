Mexico will face Honduras at NRG Stadium in Houston in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Group B Matchday 1 soccer match in the US.

This will be their 44th overall meeting. No surprises here as Mexico are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 26 occasions so far. Honduras have seven wins to this day, and 10 matches ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 27, 2022, when El Tri won 1-0 in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the Gold Cup.

When will Mexico vs Honduras be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group B Matchday 1 game between Mexico and Honduras will be played on June 25, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Mexico vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Honduras

The match to be played between Mexico and Honduras in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are FOXsports.com, Fox Sports App, TUDN, FOX Sports 1, Univision.