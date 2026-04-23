Good news for Ronaldo, Al Nassr as Coman reportedly receives positive injury update

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr secured a historic spot in the AFC Champions League Two final after a dominant 5-1 victory over Qatar’s Al Ahli, fueled by Kingsley Coman, who netted the first hat-trick of his professional career. However, the night took a worrying turn when the Frenchman had to be substituted by Ayman Yahya due to muscle discomfort, causing concern among the coaching staff.

Fortunately, the latest reports from Saudi outlet Alweeam suggest that the injury is not serious. Following the match, Coman reportedly informed Al Nassr’s medical chief, Carlos Miguel, that he felt perfectly fine and was not experiencing any lasting pain.

This is a massive sigh of relief for Al Nassr, as they are on the verge of a historic double and can ill-afford to lose a player who has contributed 14 goals and 11 assists this season.

Advertisement

Al Nassr’s championship pursuit

Al Nassr are currently navigating the most critical period of their 2025-26 campaign. They made history as the first Saudi Arabian club to reach the final of the AFC Champions League Two, where they will face Japan’s Gamba Osaka on May 16 at Al Awwal Park.

Final secured 🏆

See you in Riyadh 👋 pic.twitter.com/IGjgIejZx3 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 22, 2026

Domestically, they are also the frontrunners for the Saudi Pro League title. With five matches remaining, they hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Al Hilal, though the defending champions still have a game in hand.

Advertisement

A tough end of season for Al Nassr

The final five matches of the league season will be a true gauntlet for Ronaldo and his teammates, as they are still scheduled to face the three teams immediately behind them in the table: Al Hilal (2nd), Al Ahli (3rd), and Al Qadsiyah (4th). Having a fully fit Coman will be essential if Al Nassr is to successfully navigate this challenging finish and secure their first league title of the Ronaldo era.