Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional message to Al Nassr fans after winning his first SPL title

Cristiano Ronaldo finally won his first official title with Al Nassr after the team’s dominant victory over Damac FC last Thursday. Following his first Saudi Pro League triumph, the Portuguese forward took to social media to send a heartfelt message to all the fans.

“Nassrawis… what a season. From day one, we knew what we wanted and what it would take to get there. We worked, fought and gave everything in every training and every game. It wasn’t an easy road, but we did it together. Thank you for believing in us and standing by our side every step of the way,” CR7 stated via X.

After scoring a brace in the 4-1 victory, Cristiano Ronaldo lifted another trophy in his career ahead of the World Cup. The legendary forward’s trophy cabinet continues to grow, and there is still time for even more achievements.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo chasing the 1,000-goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo showed no signs of slowing down in the Saudi Pro League, clinical as ever as he netted twice against Damac FC to take his tally to an incredible 28 goals this season. The historic night also pushed him closer to the mythical milestone of four digits, leaving Ronaldo in tears after hitting a brace to reach his No. 973 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal.

With the elusive 1,000-goal mark looming larger than ever, the Portuguese icon’s emotional reaction proved that despite everything he has won, every single milestone on this relentless march to history still means the absolute world to him.

Advertisement

What’s next for CR7?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain Portugal in the upcoming 2026 World Cup before returning to Al Nassr to fulfill his current contract, which runs through June 2027.

Having signed a lucrative two-year extension last summer that anchors him as the world’s highest-paid athlete, the 41-year-old icon remains fully committed to the Saudi project, with no signs of slowing down after securing his first Saudi Pro League title.