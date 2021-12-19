Granada will host Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes in a match pending matchday 9 in this 2021/22 La Liga season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this La Liga game in the US.

Granada will play at home against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes in a game that was pending matchday 9 of La Liga. It will be an attractive match between two teams with different goals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this this game postponed from La Liga matchday 9.

The team based in the city of Granada, in the autonomous community of Andalusia, comes from getting a very important 4-1 victory against Mallorca that allowed it to reach 19 points and moved him away from the bottom of the standings. It is clear that the main objective for the "Nazaríes" this season is to preserve the category.

For Atletico Madrid, it has been a very difficult weeks. Despite having advanced in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League after a great victory against Porto, in La Liga they come from 3 consecutive defeats against Mallorca, Real Madrid and Sevilla, which took them far from the top of the league. A victory could not only bring them closer, but it would also allow them to enter the Champions League qualification zone (today they would be entering the Europa League).

Granada vs Atletico Madrid: Date

This game between Granada and Atletico Madrid that was postponed from La Liga matchday 4 will be interesting because both teams play something (entering the Champions League and losing the category). This La Liga game will take place on Wednesday, December 22 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Granada vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Granada vs Atletico Madrid

This postponed game of La Liga matchday 4 between Granada (who will seek to add points to get out of the bottom of the table of positions) and Atletico Madrid (looking for entering the Champions League qualification zone) will be broadcast in the US by on ESPN+.

