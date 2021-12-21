Granada will face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, December 22, in this game postponed from matchday 9 of this 2021/22 La Liga season. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Granada vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US for this La Liga game

Granada will play this Wednesday, December 22 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes against Atletico Madrid who are in search of recovery, in a match that was postponed from matchday 9 of this 2021/22 La Liga season. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game.

Atletico Madrid is coming off a pretty negative streak. Despite having passed the round in the UEFA Champions League after beating Porto in a great game, in La Liga they have lost three games in a row, one of them (and the most painful) in the Madrid Derby against Real Madrid. The "Aleti" will seek to get out of this bad moment when they face Granada.

On the side of the team from Andalusia, with the victory in their last game against Mallorca by 4-1 they moved away from the bottom of the standings and now they are much calmer. However, there are still 4 points that separate them from the last team that, if the season ends at this point, would be relegated to the second division, and a victory against Atletico Madrid would allow them to be in a somewhat more comfortable position.

Granada vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes, Spain

Granada vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Granada vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Granada and Atlético Madrid will hold for the postponed match of matchday 9 of this 2021/22 season of La Liga will be number 53 in all history. In the previous 52 matches, there were 33 “Aleti” victories, 10 draws and 9 “Nazaríes” victories, which means that the statistics between the two are largely dominated by the Madrid team.

It will be an interesting game between two teams looking for very different objectives: in the case of the visitor, break the negative streak of 3 consecutive victories and get into the qualifying zone for the next UEFA Champions League. On the local side, escape from the last positions of the standing and, if eventually the results accompany them, bet on a more ambitious objective such as qualifying for an international tournament.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Granada vs Atletico Madrid in the US

This attractive game between two teams with very different goals such as Granada and Atletico Madrid, where both of them arrive in need of victories, will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN +.

Granada vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Atletico Madrid are unsurprisingly (and by wide difference) the favorites with -195 odds, while Granada have +600. A tie would finish in a +310 payout.

DraftKings Granada +600 Tie +310 Atletico Madrid -195

*Odds via DraftKings