Matchday 9 of the 2023-2024 La Liga has the defending champions finishing the action. It involves Granada facing Barcelona at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Granada appear as an ideal opponent to have a good performance because they have been among the worst in the league this season. Their disappointing record boosts only one victory in eight matchups.
Barcelona are aiming to close the distance separating them form their historic rival that currently stand in the first position. They have been a very solid team in the competition considering they haven’t been defeated yet.
Granada vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Granada will confront Barcelona at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Matchday 9 of the 2023-2024 La Liga this Sunday, October 8.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 9)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 9)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (October 9)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 9)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 9)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (October 9)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 9)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Granada vs Barcelona in your country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Eleven Sports 1Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
UK: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+