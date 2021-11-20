Granada and Real Madrid will clash off on Sunday at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in the 14th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Granada are ready to play against Real Madrid at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Granada on the Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 10:15 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 51st La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 36 occasions so far; Granada have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 13, 2021, when the Whites cruised past Granada with a 4-1 win away in Granada in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Granada vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Nuevo Estadio De Los Carmenes, Granada

Granada vs Real Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Granada vs Real Madrid: Storylines

In their last five fixtures, Granada have grabbed two wins, as well as two draws and one loss (LWDDW). Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been off to a decent start to the La Liga season, losing only once in the previous five league matches. Thus, they have also managed three wins and one draw (WWDWL).

The Santiago Bernabeu giants currently sit in second place in La Liga with 27 points in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, Nazaries are placed 12 positions below them, in 17th place of the La Liga table with 11 points won in 12 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 5, 1941, when Real Madrid cruised past the Granada squad with a final result of 5-2 at home in Madrid. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 14.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Granada vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 14 game between Granada and Real Madrid, to be played on Saturday, at the Nuevo Estadio De Los Carmenes, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Granada vs Real Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Real Madrid. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -230 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Granada have a whopping +600 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 14, while a tie would result in a +350 payout.

FanDuel Granada +600 Tie +350 Real Madrid -230

* Odds by FanDuel