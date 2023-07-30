Lionel Messi is making an epic transformation to Inter Miami. After two impressive victories at the 2023 Leagues Cup over Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, they’re suddenly favorites to win the tournament.

Messi has scored three goals in less than a week and, following the arrival of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the club, more star players might join him in the United States.

Nevertheless, it’s important to remember that Inter Miami are still one of worst teams in the MLS standings. As a consequence, Luis Suarez has been immediately linked to his great friend.

Luis Suarez reaches agreement with Gremio to leave Brazil

In the last weeks, Gremio of Brazil, the current club of Luis Suarez, shut the door for any possible transfer during the summer to Inter Miami. This was the strong statement by coach Renato Gaucho. “The deal won’t happen. Luis will stay at Gremio until December. The soap opera is over.”

At least for the rest of 2023, Luis Suarez doesn’t have a chance to play for Inter Miami. In that scenario, if the MLS club want to make a new offer, they would have to pay a $75 million release clause as the contract ends all the way until December of 2024.

However, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Luis Suarez finally reached an agreement with Gremio. The striker would leave the club next December and will be free to negotiate with any team.

So, if this indeed occurs, Luis Suarez will be available on January and Inter Miami could be ready to make a big offer for him. It’s important to remember that the MLS frequently begin the season on February. That’s why, the forward would be there for the start of 2024 in a long-awaited reunion with Lionel Messi.