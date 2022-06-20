Guatemala U20 and Panama U20 will face each other for Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Guatemala U20 vs Panama U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship

Panama U20 will face Guatemala U20 this Tuesday, June 21 for Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

Matchday 2 will be between two teams whose start was totally opposite. On the one hand, Guatemala U20 started with a painful 5-1 loss to El Salvador U20. Although in that game they were the underdogs and it was anticipated that they could lose this game, but not by such a large margin. That is why now they will seek to obtain points looking to pass the round.

Panama U20's debut was much better: they started winning 5-0 against Aruba, the weakest rivals in the group. Now they will have two more difficult games ahead of them, although in this game against the Guatemalans they are also the favorites and a victory would ensure their passage to the next round of this Concacaf U20 Championship.

Guatemala U20 vs Panama U20: Date

Guatemala U20 and Panama U20 will face each other at the Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Guatemala U20 vs Panama U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Guatemala U20 vs Panama U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Guatemala U20 and Panama U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

How to watch Guatemala U20 vs Panama U20 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

