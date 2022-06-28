The unbeaten Mexico U20 team will face the Guatemala U20 team for the Quaterfinals round of the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match such as predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The Mexico U20 team will face the Guatemala U20 team for one of the last eight spots in the Quaterfinals round of the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as predictions, storylines, odds and how to watch or live stream this game. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

The Mexico U20 team ended as the Group B's first place with 7 points in three games played. In addition, they got a record of 2 wins and 1 draw, with no goals conceded. For the Round of 16 stage, the Mexico U20 team won over the Puerto Rico U20 team in a 6-0 matchup.

Whereas the Guatemala U20 team ended as the Group C's second place with 6 points in three games played. Although, they only lost one game, they got seven goals conceded in those group-stage games. As for the Round of 16 stage, the Guatemala U20 team advanced after a penalty-kick shootout win over the Canada U20 team.

Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Live Stream: FuboTV

Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The unbeaten Mexico U20 team is one of the favorite teams to clinch the CONCACAF U20 championship. In fact, they haven't conceded a single goal in four games through this under 20 tournament. Although, they have scored in 3 games, they fell short against the Haiti U20 team in a 0-0 draw. However, their last game was a 6-0 win over the Puerto Rico U20 team in the Round of 16 stage.

On the other side, the Guatemala U20 team is not of the best teams in this competition. However, they managed to beat the Canada U20 team in a penalty shootout in the previous stage. It seems that they can become a difficult team for their rivals, but they have lost in this tournament. It was their game opener against El Salvador U20 team that ended in a 5-1 loss.

How to watch Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20 in the US

Guatemala U20 will play against Mexico U20 for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 PM (ET). This game will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other option are: TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App and TUDN.com

Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have a favorite for this matchup. According to Betfair, Mexico U20 the favorite with -3333 odds to advance onto the Semifinals, while Guatemala U20 have +2400 odds to pull up a shocker win. A draw would finish in a +900 payout.