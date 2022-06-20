Suriname U20 and Haiti U20 will play their second game of this Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Matchday 2 of group F of the Concacaf U20 Championship will take place this Tuesday, June 21, between Suriname U20 and Haiti U20. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States.

The beginning of group F of this Concacaf U20 Championship had many goals. Nothing less than 16 in the two games played: 8 in each of them. The Suriname U20 team debuted with a painful defeat against Mexico U20 by 8-0, an expected result, although no less painful for that. They must recover as soon as possible in order to finish this tournament with dignity.

Haiti U20 did not have as bad a time as their rivals in this game. In his case it was a draw in an extraordinary match against Trinidad and Tobago U20: no less than 4-4. Either one of them could have won or lost and that's why the draw was fair. Now they face the weakest rival in the group, hoping to obtain a victory that will allow them to advance to the next round.

Suriname U20 vs Haiti U20: Date

Suriname U20 and Haiti U20 will face each other at the Francisco Morazan Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Suriname U20 vs Haiti U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Suriname U20 vs Haiti U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Suriname U20 and Haiti U20 will be available to watch in the United States on ViX.

How to watch Suriname U20 vs Haiti U20 anywhere

