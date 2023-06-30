Guatemala and Canada will face each other this Saturday, July 1 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Guatemala vs Canada online free in the US on Fubo]

As expected, Guatemala kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought victory against Cuba, allowing them to maintain their position as the leaders of Group D. They are fully aware that their journey ahead won’t be easy, but they remain confident in their ability to secure second place in the group standings and qualify for the quarterfinals. This upcoming game holds significant importance for their advancement in the tournament.

Their opponents are the formidable team from Canada, who were caught off guard in their previous match against Guadeloupe (a team that demonstrated they were not merely there for the experience). The 2-2 draw came as a surprise to the Canadians, who had anticipated a victory. As a result, they will be determined to secure a win in order to avoid further complications in their tournament journey.

Guatemala vs Canada: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 PM

Croatia: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Denmark: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Germany: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Guatemala: 7:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 AM (June 29)

Jamaica: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Norway: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Portugal: 2:30 AM (June 29)

Serbia: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Spain: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Sweden: 3:30 AM (June 29)

Switzerland: 3:30 AM (June 29)

UK: 2:30 AM (June 29)

United States: 9:30 PM (ET)

Guatemala vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Guatemala: ESPN North, ViX, Star+

International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App, Bet365

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.