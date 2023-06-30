Guatemala and Canada will face each other this Saturday, July 1 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
As expected, Guatemala kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought victory against Cuba, allowing them to maintain their position as the leaders of Group D. They are fully aware that their journey ahead won’t be easy, but they remain confident in their ability to secure second place in the group standings and qualify for the quarterfinals. This upcoming game holds significant importance for their advancement in the tournament.
Their opponents are the formidable team from Canada, who were caught off guard in their previous match against Guadeloupe (a team that demonstrated they were not merely there for the experience). The 2-2 draw came as a surprise to the Canadians, who had anticipated a victory. As a result, they will be determined to secure a win in order to avoid further complications in their tournament journey.
Guatemala vs Canada: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 PM
Croatia: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Denmark: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Germany: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Guatemala: 7:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 AM (June 29)
Jamaica: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Norway: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Portugal: 2:30 AM (June 29)
Serbia: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Spain: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Sweden: 3:30 AM (June 29)
Switzerland: 3:30 AM (June 29)
UK: 2:30 AM (June 29)
United States: 9:30 PM (ET)
Guatemala vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Guatemala: ESPN North, ViX, Star+
International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App, Bet365
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.